A federal judge on Thursday gave special counsel Robert Mueller extra time he had requested to decide whether to seek a retrial for former Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort on the 10 criminal charges that jurors deadlocked on last week.

But exactly how much time Mueller will have remains to be seen.

Manafort was convicted of eight tax crimes and bank fraud charges in the case in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Jurors reportedly deadlocked by a vote of 11-1 in favor of conviction on the remaining 10 charges against the 69-year-old Republican operative.

Mueller originally had until Wednesday to decide if to retry Manafort on those counts, or to have them dismissed.

But on Wednesday, he asked Judge T.S. Ellis for additional time to make that decision, citing the fact that Manafort's defense team had yet to file post-trial motions. Ellis' ultimate rulings on those expected motions could affect Mueller's decision on whether to go to the trouble of trying to convict Manafort of the deadlocked charges.

In his order issued Thursday, Ellis noted that Mueller has not objected to the request by Manafort's lawyers to extend the deadline for filing post-trial motions. That deadline will now be around Sept. 20.

The judge said Mueller would have until "one week after this Court has ruled on any pre-trial motions filed by the defendant" to decide whether to seek the retrial.

Manafort is due to go on trial starting Sept. 17 in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., where he is charged with money laundering, failing to register as a foreign agent and witness tampering.

Both that case and the one in Virginia relate to consulting work that Manafort did for pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine in the years before he joined President Donald Trump's campaign in 2016.

Manafort has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

