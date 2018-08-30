Check out Warren Buffett's amazing Coke-themed birthday cake for his 88th

Warren Buffett is known best as the investing genius who transformed Berkshire Hathaway from a failing textile manufacturer into a $522 billion conglomerate. But he's also famous for something else: his sweet tooth.



When it comes to his favorite soda, Coke, Buffett is even known to drink several a day.

"I'm one quarter Coca-Cola," Buffett told Fortune in 2015. "If I eat 2,700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola. I drink at least five 12-ounce servings." Berkshire Hathaway held an $18 billion stake in The Coca Cola Company as of June 30.

So when Buffett visited Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in Manhattan, New York for his annual charity luncheon benefiting the Glide Foundation on Thursday — on the billionaire's 88th birthday — the restaurant decided a special Coca Cola-themed birthday cake was in order.

The steakhouse hosts the Glide Foundation meal each year, which is auctioned off to bidders willing to donate millions for the chance to dine with Buffett. This year, the winner's bid topped $3.3 million.