Trump says government won't give civilian employees raises in 2019

  • President Donald Trump said Thursday that civilian employees of the federal government will not receive raises in 2019 in order to "put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course."
  • "I have determined that for 2019, both across the board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero," the president said in a letter addressed to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and released by the White House.
Oliver Contreras | Getty Images News | Getty Images
In doing away with the 2.1 percent across-the-board pay increase that was scheduled to take effect in January, Trump said he was working "put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course."

"I have determined that for 2019, both across the board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero," the president said in a letter addressed to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and released by the White House. "These alternative pay plan decisions will not materially affect our ability to attract and retain a well qualified Federal workforce."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.