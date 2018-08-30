UK recruiter Hays sets special dividend, hikes FY dividend

British recruitment company Hays Plc on Thursday declared a special dividend and boosted its full-year dividend by 18 percent, as it reported higher annual profit on the back of strong growth in Germany and Australia.

Hays proposed a special dividend of 72.9 million pounds, or 5 pence per share, and declared a full-year core dividend of 3.81 pence a share, higher than the 3.22 pence declared a year earlier.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday, the company's chief financial officer Paul Venables said it's a landmark year for the company as the they celebrate their 50th anniversary. "We are a highly cyclical business. We have three to five years visibility."

On Brexit, Venables said it is uncertain but stable. "Uncertain is the economy, it is also the political environment which is probably the most uncertain in my time. But our business is actually very stable , quite predictable and doing well. Most companies have such low expectations of any deal coming out of Brexit, right at the last minute which probably kicks the can down the road for another year, that they are just getting on and doing their business."