During today's session, economic data scheduled for release includes jobless claims, personal income and outlays, and core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) figures, all due to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of three individual bills set to be auctioned next week.

But it will be political developments that are likely to keep investors busy Thursday.

On Monday, the U.S. secured a trade deal with Mexico, which would replace the current NAFTA agreement between both countries and Canada. The new deal has yet to include Canada; however, Ottawa has since rejoined talks. But with Friday's deadline fast approaching, investors will be keeping a close eye on the talks.

No speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place Thursday.