Wall Street's 4-day winning streak could be in jeopardy

President Donald Trump said he's optimistic Canada will join the new trade deal the U.S. forged with Mexico. He also reiterated his Friday deadline for the NAFTA replacement, which he coined "The United States-Mexico Trade Agreement." (CNBC)



Less than a day after a new report confirmed that nearly 3,000 people on Puerto Rico died as a result of Hurricane Maria in 2017, Trump said at a White House event he believes his administration "did a fantastic job" responding to the storm. (CNBC)

Late Arizona Sen. John McCain will receive a hero's welcome for three tribute-filled days beginning today. The 81-year-old's belief in the need for bipartisanship will be on display at the ceremonies and services. (USA Today)



Trump has been personally lobbying Republican senators to turn on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, according to Politico. He also reportedly raised the prospect of firing Sessions last week in a phone call with South Carolina's Lindsey Graham.

Special counsel Robert Mueller asked a federal judge for more time to decide whether to seek a retrial for former Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort on 10 criminal charges that jurors were unable to reach a verdict on last week. (CNBC)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit continues to come under attack from Trump, who said the search engine didn't promote his State of the Union address. Google said it did, in fact, do so. He also accused the company of anti-conservative bias. (CNBC)

California has become the first state to abolish cash bail. Now, beginning in October 2019, most suspects arrested for low-level offenses or nonviolent felonies will be released within 12 hours of being booked. (Axios)

General Motors (GM) suffered a setback in its plan to increase electric vehicle production in China, according to the Wall Street Journal. GM found that China-made batteries did not meet its performance and safety standards during testing.

Gas prices have been on the rise for some time now, which should make this weekend the most expensive Labor Day in the last four years to fill up your car, says the American Automobile Association. But the spike is not likely to be especially dramatic. (Fortune)

Google's new $50 Titan Security Key adds extra security to your account, and helps protect Facebook (FB), Dropbox and other services, too, but don't lose it. CNBC's Todd Haselton reviews the security device.



Apple (AAPL) has acquired a start-up focused on making lenses for augmented reality glasses, a signal the tech giant has ambitions to make a wearable device that would superimpose digital information on the real world. (Reuters)

Starbucks' (SBUX) Frappuccino is getting a makeover. The U.S. coffee giant is putting its drink on a diet, looking to reduce its high sugar levels, which have scared away health-conscious consumers and hurt sales. (WSJ)