Warren Buffett eats the same thing every year at his charity lunch — here's what's on the menu

Smith & Wollensky has been hosting the luncheons for Buffett since 2004 and donates at least $10,000 to Glide each year.

Winners can bring seven of their friends to lunch and order anything they'd like from the a la carte menu. Dishes range from a $59 cold water lobster tail to a $49 sirloin.

Buffett orders "a medium-rare steak with hash browns and a cherry coke," according to a 2007 winner of the auction. Smith & Wollensky confirmed the order to CNBC Make It, and added that Buffett's favorite steak is a sirloin.

When it was time for dessert that year, Buffett reportedly told the waiter, "Just bring a couple of spoons, and I'll have a little of everyone's."

"It is a very exciting day for the restaurant," Smith & Wollensky general manager Roger Morlock says. "The servers that we have, have been waiting on him for quite some years, and our executive chef has been here for over three decades, so for them it's business as usual. But of course we pay special attention to that table."

Last year's lunch fell on Buffett's birthday, so the steakhouse crafted a "birthday cake extravaganza" of his favorite desserts.