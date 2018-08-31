On Thursday, Wall Street ended a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 137.65 points to 25,986.92. The S&P 500 declined by 0.4 percent to 2,901.13 while the Nasdaq Composite slid by 0.3 percent to 8,088.36 after reaching a record high a day earlier.

The moves stateside came after a Bloomberg News report that Trump said to his aides that he supports going ahead with the imposition of proposed tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods. The report did, however, also mention that Trump has not made up his mind on the matter. The White House declined to comment on the report.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 94.723 as of 6:47 a.m. HK/SIN.

The Japanese yen was largely flat against the dollar at 111.01 while the Australian dollar was at $0.7262 as of 6:47 a.m. HK/SIN.

On Thursday, oil prices hit their highest in more than a month. Global benchmark Brent crude oil climbed 63 cents a barrel to settle at $77.77 a barrel while U.S. crude settled 74 cents up at $70.25 a barrel.

Here's a look at the day ahead:

China – Official PMI for August at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN

South Korea – Bank of Korea's interest rate decision at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN

– CNBC's Fred Imbert and Reuters contributed to this report.