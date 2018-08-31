Driverless tractors are here to help with the severe labor shortage on farms   

The world population is expected to top 9 billion by 2050, according to forecasts from the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization. Yet arable land is in decline, along with soil health all over the world.

As a result, farmers are under pressure to produce more food with fewer resources. In the U.S., they're also facing massive labor shortages and new tariffs.

To give farmers an edge, Bear Flag robotics is developing completely autonomous tractors. Self-driving tractors and implements allow farmers to get hard work done around the clock, and in harsh weather when the competition for labor is steep.

Founded by Igino Cafiero and Aubrey Donnellan in 2017, Bear Flag Robotics just raised a $3.5 million round of seed funding from True Ventures.