European markets seen lower amid renewed global trade war concerns

The FTSE 100 is seen 32 points lower at around 7,484; the CAC is expected to open down around 9 points at 5,469, while the DAX is poised to start 31 points lower at 12,463, according to IG.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, following a report that President Donald Trump could be preparing to step up a trade dispute with China. Investors were also concerned about emerging market currencies, after Argentina's peso continued to fall in the previous session.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration was on standby to impose more tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods from Beijing as soon as next week. The U.S. president also threatened to withdraw the U.S. from the World Trade Organization, (WTO) if they do not "shape up."

Further to this, Trump dismissed the European Union's proposal to eliminate auto tariffs, saying the bloc's trade policies were "almost as bad as China."

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, slipped 0.8 percent Thursday, partially erasing gains made earlier this week.

On the data front, the euro area is scheduled to publish a flash reading of year-on-year inflation data for August at around 10:00 a.m. London time.

Elsewhere, British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to conclude her tour of Africa on Friday, following visits to South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya this week.