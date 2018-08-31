Forest therapy is a "slow, mindful walk in the woods or a nature area and you use your five senses to reconnect with nature," Oskar Elmgart tells CNBC Make It. Oskar and Nicole Elmgart are the founders of Treebath, a company that offers an after-school program for kids, and forest therapy sessions for adults, in New York City.

It's a western adaptation of the Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing. Many benefits are associated with this practice, according to the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy. It can lower your cortisol level and blood pressure, and it can boost your immune system.

Oskar shares that he hasn't been sick once since spending more time in nature.

"No matter who you are, what you do and how much stress you have, you can find something in nature that resonates or connects with you in some small way that might give you a different perspective," says Nicole.

