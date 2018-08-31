Huawei claims its new chip can help a device recognize 4,500 images a minute, more than double the capability of its previous Kirin 970.

"Huawei continues to push the envelope on smartphone chipset design. The move towards seven-nanometer process technology is impressive and the focus on AI starting to deliver dividends," Ben Wood, head of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC by phone ahead of the launch.

Huawei is not the only electronics giant that designs its own chip. Samsung has its own chipset called Exynos, while Apple has the A11 Bionic. While Huawei's seven-nanometer processor will be released in October, Apple is widely expected to introduce the A12 in its next generation of iPhones, set to be announced in September. This will also be a seven-nanometer chip, so could beat Huawei to the punch with the "world's first" moniker, depending on when the Mate 20 and iPhones are actually delivered.

Samsung and Qualcomm are also developing seven-nanometer processors, but these may not be in devices until next year.

The world's-biggest smartphone manufacturers have been focusing on making their own silicon because it allows them to have greater control of their final product. It is one factor behind Huawei's recent success in overtaking Apple as the world's second-largest smartphone player by market share.

For Huawei, the big push into AI chips highlights a desire to remove reliance on American technology companies, particularly Qualcomm. Chinese firms have been trying to boost their prowess in key technologies from 5G to semiconductors, a move that has been accelerated by the current U.S.-China trade war.

"As political tensions escalate between the U.S. and China it is little surprise that big technology players such as Huawei are doubling down on home grown technology," Wood said.