Huawei unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI) chipset for its mobile devices on Friday, taking aim at the dominance of chipmakers such as Qualcomm and smartphone players like Apple and Samsung that make their own silicon.
It underlines the ambitions of Huawei and other Chinese firms to wean themselves off American technology, particularly chips.
Huawei took the wraps off its Kirin 980 chipset at the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, Germany. It's a so-called seven nanometer processor that the company said would be used in its upcoming Mate 20 flagship smartphone, set to be released in October. If that is the case, Huawei could be the first company in the world to release a seven-nanometer chipset.
Previous generation chipsets have been 10 nanometer, which refers to its size. The smaller seven-nanometer size allows for chips to take up less space in devices. But even though the size has reduced, the power has increased.