Staten Island's Little League champs rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. They may have not won the pennant but they're heroes to many nonetheless.

Coach Joe Calabrese worked hard alongside the all-star team all year long in order to make it to the series.

The Mid-Island team won its first two game in the series, but then lost to Hawaii and Georgia. In the end, Mid-Island finished in third place out of 7,000 U.S. teams.