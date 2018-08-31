Trump's move to scrap federal employee raises could damage the GOP as it defends House majority

At least three House Republicans in Virginia face fights for their political lives in November. President Donald Trump isn't helping them.

The president on Thursday scrapped a 2.1 percent pay raise for civilian federal government employees previously set to take effect in January. In a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Trump cited a need to "put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course" and contended that the action "will not materially affect our ability to attract and retain a well qualified Federal workforce."

The move could further imperil some House Republicans already locked in competitive races to keep their seats in November. GOP Reps. Barbara Comstock, Scott Taylor and Dave Brat hope to defend their competitive Virginia districts as Republicans try to stop Democrats from taking a House majority.

As the state — and particularly Comstock's 10th District west of Washington — sits in proximity to Washington, D.C., it has a significant federal civilian employee workforce. By denying raises to a chunk of their voters, Trump just added another obstacle between those lawmakers and re-election.

Democrats Jennifer Wexton, Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger — challengers to Comstock, Taylor and Brat, respectively — all swiftly slammed Trump's decision on Thursday. That suggests they will press their Republican opponents on the issue between now and November.