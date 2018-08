Friday marks the deadline for a new trade deal to be secured by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. While an agreement has been struck between the States and Mexico to replace the current NAFTA pact, Canada has yet to secure its place.

The U.S. and Canada worked deep into the night Thursday to push for an alternative to NAFTA, however Canada's trade minister said they are still working to "get the right deal, not any deal" on the refurbished trade accord; Reuters reported. With the deadline fast approaching, investors will be keeping a close eye on the developments.

Trade turmoil continues to shake up investors worldwide however, following a Bloomberg report citing sources suggesting that the U.S. administration was on standby to inflict additional levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods as soon as next week. In an interview with Bloomberg, the U.S. leader went onto warn that he may remove the country from the World Trade Organization (WTO), if the WTO don't "shape up."

On the data front, the latest Chicago purchasing managers index (PMI) figures are due out at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by consumer sentiment at 10 a.m. ET.