When they were in their 30s, Susan inspired Warren to support social issues. "When the children were growing up, I was very involved in civil rights. I was immersed in it and I think that's what made Warren a Democrat. He would go with me to hear speakers," Susan says in the HBO documentary "Becoming Warren Buffett."

Together they supported Omaha's nonviolent activists in the midst of the civil rights movement during the 1950s and 1960s, as well as late civil rights activist and icon Martin Luther King Jr.

In the 1990s, Susan traveled with Williams and Mirikitani four-to-five times a year, for three years, going to different American cities to train other churches on how to start programs similar to the ones Glide offered.

But when Warren first heard about Glide, he was skeptical.

"My wife told me a lot about Cecil and I thought, 'This sounds too good to be true,' and I am a suspicious guy by nature," Buffett tells CNBC reporter Becky Quick in a 2017 interview. "So she didn't sell me."