Warren Buffett spent his 88th birthday sharing a swanky meal — complete with sirloin steak, hash browns and an extravagant Coca-Cola-themed cake — and likely some of his best life lessons with the winner of the 18th annual charity luncheon benefiting the Glide Foundation on Thursday.
The billionaire investor started the annual tradition of donating his time to support his late wife Susan's passion for social justice and, throughout the past 18 years, Buffett has raised nearly $30 million for Glide, an anti-poverty non-profit organization based in San Francisco. Co-founders Cecil Williams and Janice Mirikitani tell CNBC Make It that the lunch auction was originally Susan's idea.
"We met Susie 25 years ago, but she had actually been coming to Glide for nearly two years before that. She wanted to make sure we were not a cult," Mirikitani says with a laugh. "When she saw we advocated for inclusiveness and social justice for everyone, she started to volunteer."