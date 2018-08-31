Mark Cuban spends '4 or 5 hours a day' reading — here's what's on his list

Once his emails are taken care of, "[It's] newsletters and whatever I'm focused on educating myself about tech-wise," Cuban tells CNBC Make It. Right now, he's studying up on, "all things AI, quantum and nano technology that I can."

Although Cuban is worth nearly $4 billion according to Forbes, he maintains that continuously learning new things is the only way to remain competitive.

"Particularly in the tech industry, the only constant is change," Cuban explained on "The Jamie Weinstein Show" podcast. "So you've got to stay up, because otherwise, there is some 12- or 18-year-old kid that is coming in with a better idea to kick your a--."

Cuban has been a voracious reader since he got started selling computer software in Dallas in his 20s, when he would take home programming manuals and read them at night.

"A guy with little computer background could compete with far more experienced guys just because I put in the time to learn all I could," Cuban wrote on his blog. "Most people won't put in the time to get a knowledge advantage.

"To this day, I feel like if I put in enough time consuming all the information available, particularly with the net making it so readily available, I can get an advantage in any technology business."

