Warren Buffett: 'There's other things in life I want to do than tweet' (Hint, hint, Elon Musk) 

Sorry, Twitter-sphere, the Oracle of Omaha has better things to do than tweet.

"I just think there's other things in life I want to do than tweet. I am not that desperate for somebody to hear my opinion," says Warren Buffett in an exclusive interview with CNBC's Becky Quick on Thursday.

"I put out an annual report. I do not have a daily view on all kinds of things," says the billionaire Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO.

David A. Grogan | CNBC
Recently a faux Buffett twitter account sharing simple, catchy life advice had been getting a decent amount of traction, and the billionaire investor laughed that indeed, perhaps his "copycat" was doing a better job on the microblogging site than he would be doing. (As of Friday, the fake account had been disabled. "All I'm able to confirm is that the account was suspended," a Twitter spokesperson tells CNBC Make It.)

"If he puts out enough good advice, I'll take credit for it," Buffett joked of his copycat in his conversation with Quick.

While the octogenarian investor — he turned 88 on Thursday — may not like to tweet, one well-known CEO, Elon Musk, is infamous for his use of Twitter. Recently, for example, Musk tweeted he was considering taking his electric car making company Tesla private at $420 a share. Musk has since said he is not taking Tesla private, but not before rattling investors quite seriously.

"We have seen some CEOs who like to tweet very frequently, including Elon Musk … he's certainly somebody who has tweeted a lot. What do you think about people who do tweet a lot?" Quick asked Buffett.

"I don't think it's helped him a lot," Buffett responded.

Indeed, the Securities and Exchange Commission has served Tesla with a subpoena to determine whether whether Musk violated securities laws by claiming he had funding already secured.

"It would be particularly dangerous to start commenting on Berkshire daily, which I never would do," says Buffett.

