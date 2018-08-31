Warren Buffett: 'There's other things in life I want to do than tweet' (Hint, hint, Elon Musk) 

Sorry, Twitter-sphere, the Oracle of Omaha has better things to do than tweet.

"I just think there's other things in life I want to do than tweet. I am not that desperate for somebody to hear my opinion," says Warren Buffett in an exclusive interview with CNBC's Becky Quick on Thursday.

"I put out an annual report. I do not have a daily view on all kinds of things," says the billionaire Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO.