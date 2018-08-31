Warren Buffett: 'There's other things in life I want to do than tweet' (Hint, hint, Elon Musk) 

Recently a faux Buffett twitter account sharing simple, catchy life advice had been getting a decent amount of traction, and the billionaire investor laughed that indeed, perhaps his "copycat" was doing a better job on the microblogging site than he would be doing. (As of Friday, the fake account had been disabled. "All I'm able to confirm is that the account was suspended," a Twitter spokesperson tells CNBC Make It.)
"If he puts out enough good advice, I'll take credit for it," Buffett joked of his copycat in his conversation with Quick.
While the octogenarian investor — he turned 88 on Thursday — may not like to tweet, one well-known CEO, Elon Musk, is infamous for his use of Twitter. Recently, for example, Musk tweeted he was considering taking his electric car making company Tesla private at $420 a share. Musk has since said he is not taking Tesla private, but not before rattling investors quite seriously.