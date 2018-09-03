Brexit is estimated to have wiped 2% off the UK's GDP even before the exit date

The economics team measured the costs of Brexit so far by analysing what the U.K.'s GDP would have looked like had the U.K. decided to remain in the EU. They based their methodology on a recent academic paper that essentially constructed "a U.K. 'doppelganger' out of GDP data from other OECD countries not affected by Brexit."

"Using that methodology we can also construct counterfactuals for consumption, investment, credit, inflation and the exchange rate," the economists said.

"To put that 2.1 percent cumulative decline in real growth into context, that's roughly a quarter to a third of the total Brexit costs estimated in the most pessimistic assessments prior to the EU referendum and almost equal to the full costs of some of the more optimistic assessments," the team noted.

"Without Brexit, however, we think U.K. GDP could have been 100 basis points per year higher."

Bad to worse?

Brexit negotiations between the U.K. and EU have arguably gone from bad to worse with both sides failing to agree the terms of their divorce due on March 29, 2019. Divisions remain over the border between the Republic and Northern Ireland — which will become an EU external border — and the thorny issue of trading terms.

Talks have reached an impasse with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier rejecting U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's so-called "Chequers Plan" that would see the country abide by a "common rulebook" for goods but not services.