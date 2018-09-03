Curiosity about the history and future of the U.S. Space Program is reaching a fever pitch, with commercial space travel gathering steam and NASA having named the first nine astronauts to launch from U.S. soil since 2011.

Space travel for earthlings (with deep pockets) is also on the horizon. But while you wait to blast off to the Moon or Mars, the vast Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on Florida's Space Coast could be the next best thing.

The 70-acre working space port has added some new attractions and out-of-this-world activities. It also offers great viewing spots to see (and feel) some of the 40-plus rocket launches planned for this year.

Daily admission to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex at Cape Canaveral (about an hour east of Orlando, Florida) is $57 for those over 12, and $47 for ages 3-11. A variety of discounts, including free admission through 2018 for 5th graders, are available. Check the event calendar to see if your visit coincides with an upcoming rocket launch.