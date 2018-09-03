Trump blasts Sessions for probes of GOP lawmakers as feud escalates

President Donald Trump Monday fired another round in a public feud with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, which has gone on for more than a year.

This time Trump criticized Sessions for investigations of two Republican lawmakers that could hurt the party's chances of holding on to their seats in November.

"Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department," Trump tweeted, referring to charges against Trump supporters Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.). "Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff."

This is not the first time Trump has taken to Twitter to criticize Sessions. Trump has faulted Sessions for not reining in what Trump has called Special Council Robert Mueller's "illegal investigation" into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Throughout August, the president's attacks on Sessions have escalated, however, the president recently told Bloomberg News that Sessions will remain in his post until at least the midterm elections in November.

Early last month, Collins was charged with securities fraud and lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Although he has denied the allegations, he suspended his reelection campaign in the wake of his arrest.

Meanwhile, Hunter and his wife, Margaret Hunter, have been accused of misusing campaign funds and concealing their actions by falsifying records to the Federal Election Commission. In a 48-page indictment, federal prosecutors said that between 2009 and 2016 the couple used more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses like a family vacation to Italy, golf outings and expensive meals.

Trump followed up his first tweet with a second that speculated that Democrats must "love" Sessions now. He also draw comparisons between Sessions and James Comey, who Trump says became more popular with Democrats after he was fired by Trump.

Although Trump said that no Democrats had supported Sessions' nomination for attorney general, he received one lone Democratic vote from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).