4 tips for negotiating your first salary when you have zero industry experience

In addition to using sites like PayScale and Salary.com, both Cohen and Streaks say recent graduates should also use their friends, mentors and colleagues as a resource for determining their pay.

"If you have friends in a similar industry, use them," says Cohen, who is the CEO and founder of educational consulting firm IvyWise. "You don't have to ask them exactly what their salary is, but you can ask something like, 'What's a competitive salary for an entry level graphic designer position in New York?'"

Aside from using your peers as a resource, Cohen says your college career center can also provide some guidance because they often have useful data on entry-level jobs in various industries.

Once you've exhausted these resources and gathered an idea of what your pay range should be, Streaks says you want to be sure to negotiate a salary that is at least in the middle of the two figures.

"If the range is $50,000-$70,000 you don't want to be at $52,000," explains Streaks, "because that can set the tone for how much you get paid down the road."