4 tips for negotiating your first salary when you have zero industry experience

Just 38 percent of recent graduates negotiate their salary upon receiving a job offer, according to personal finance site NerdWallet. That's despite three-quarters of employers saying they typically have room to increase their first salary offer by five to 10 percent.
College and career coach Kat Cohen says that despite fear around negotiations, recent graduates must do a better job at confidently asking for the pay they deserve. After all, 84 percent of employers say an entry-level candidate will not be putting their job offer at risk by negotiating their pay, according to NerdWallet.
Below, Cohen, along with financial journalist and author Jennifer Streaks, share with CNBC Make It four tips that can help young professionals negotiate their first salary.