Today marks the 20th anniversary of Google filing for incorporation, the very first step in turning a Stanford dorm room project into what's become Alphabet, one of the world's most valuable companies.

Google's revolutionary search engine set up its co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to become two of the richest people in the world, but they never anticipated it would become a multibillion-dollar company.

"When Sergey and I founded Google, we hoped, but did not expect, it would reach its current size and influence," Page wrote to investors in a letter ahead of its initial public offering in 2004. "Our intense and enduring interest was to objectively help people find information efficiently."

In celebration of the company's incorporation, here are eight things you might not know about Google's early days.