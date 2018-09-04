Amazon is still analysts' favorite big tech stock, even at $1 trillion

Amazon just passed a $1 trillion market cap, and analysts are still telling investors to buy, buy, buy.

Of the 47 analysts with ratings on Amazon, 45 (or 96 percent) say analysts should keep accumulating the shares, according to FactSet. That's the highest ratio of buy recommendations among the 10 most valuable U.S. tech companies.

Apple, which last month became the first U.S. company to eclipse the $1 trillion barrier, has a buy rating from just 62 percent of analysts.

The level of Amazon bullishness is yet another sign that Wall Street is willing to pay up more for growth than profit, particularly when it comes to a company with so many engines for expansion.

"AMZN is a consensus long and has the least amount of debate of the mega-cap internet stocks," wrote Rob Sanderson, an analyst at MKM Partners, in a report on Aug. 22. Sanderson said Amazon Web Services is "in a sweet-spot for margin expansion" and sees the company making a big splash in grocery delivery.