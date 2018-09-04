Former Sen. Jon Kyl will replace John McCain

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has picked former Sen. Jon Kyl to replace the late Sen. John McCain.

The Republican governor's office confirmed the choice, and Ducey is expected to announce his pick at a news conference set for 1 p.m. ET.

McCain, the longtime Republican senator and former GOP presidential nominee, died late last month after a struggle with brain cancer. In a tweet, McCain's widow Cindy said Kyl "is a dear friend of mine and John's."

"It's a great tribute to John that [Kyl] is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona," she wrote.

Kyl, 76, represented Arizona in the Senate for nearly two decades before retiring in 2013. He spent time as the chamber's second-ranking Republican, and served his entire time in the Senate alongside McCain.

The former senator committed to serving at least until the end of the year, according to the Arizona Republican, which first reported Ducey's choice. It is unclear whether he plans to run in a special election for the seat slated for 2020, or in the regularly planned election at the end of McCain's term in 2022.

