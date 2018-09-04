Mark Cuban says this book helped him earn his first $1 million

Billionaire Mark Cuban recently got a little richer: The owner of the Dallas Mavericks and judge on ABC's "Shark Tank" sold his stake in the Boston-based obstacle course company Rugged Maniac, and he about doubled his original $1.75 million investment, according to the Boston Globe.

These days, Cuban can make accumulating wealth look easy. But making his first million required sacrifice. To do what was necessary to get ahead, he says, he was inspired by a book about cutting back: "Cashing in on the American Dream: How to Retire at 35" by Paul Terhorst, he told Money in a 2017 interview.

Terhorst urges readers to focus on your priorities and live well below your means. Downsize houses, cars and other expenses, he suggests, and spend time developing their passions and finding meaning in your lives beyond work.

"I did things like having five roommates and living off of macaroni and cheese, and I was very, very frugal," Cuban told Money.