

If you find yourself struggling with your inner voice, try drowning it out. While it might seem strange at first, there are proven benefits to talking to yourself out loud. In a study published by Procedia–Social and Behavioral Sciences, researchers discovered that basketball players passed the ball more quickly when they were motivating themselves by talking through their tasks and actions.



Other research finds that hearing a word can help you see it thanks to a theory known as the feedback hypothesis. For instance, if you are looking for something, talking about it out loud could help you find it. "For tasks with a multi-step sequence, talking to yourself out loud can help you keep out distractions and remind yourself where you are," said Gary Lupyan, a researcher and psychology professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison said in the New York Times.

Considering speaking your positive thoughts and messages of encouragement to yourself out loud. You will be surprised at how effective that can be. Note any changes you have in your mood or productivity. Simply hearing your own voice can make your intentions seem more "real," silencing any internal conflicts you may feel.