Sheryl Sandberg's Senate testimony: 'We know we can't stop interference by ourselves'

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has released the opening statement she'll deliver to Congress Wednesday regarding online election meddling saying, "we know we can't stop interference by ourselves."

"We don't have all the investigative tools the government has, and we can't always attribute attacks or identify motives," Sandberg plans to say, according to prepared written testimony provided to CNBC.

Sandberg is scheduled to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee to address election-related abuse of Facebook's platform ahead of the 2018 elections. Facebook has already removed hundreds of foreign pages that were found to be part of a coordinated misinformation campaign.

"The threat we face is not new. America has always confronted attacks from opponents who wish to undermine our democracy," Sandberg said in the written remarks. "What is new are the tactics they use. That means it's going to take everyone — including industry, governments, and experts from civil society — working together to stay ahead."

Sandberg will testify alongside Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Alphabet CEO Larry Page were invited, but declined. Google offered to send its top lawyer, SVP of global affairs Kent Walker, but the Senate committee declined to hear Walker's testimony since he already testified last fall.

Read Sandberg's full testimony below, and download the statement here: