Jack Dorsey to Congress: 'Twitter does not use political ideology to make any decisions'

Jack Dorsey is set to tell Congress this week Twitter "does not use political ideology to make any decisions," according to prepared written testimony posted Tuesday by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

"We believe strongly in being impartial, and we strive to enforce our rules impartially," Dorsey said in the written testimony. "In fact, from a simple business perspective and to serve the public conversation, Twitter is incentivized to keep all voices on the platform."

Dorsey is scheduled to appear before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Wednesday, in addition to a hearing alongside Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg before the Senate Intelligence Committee. At both hearings, Dorsey will be asked to address online election meddling ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, as well as perceived conservative censorship on social platforms.

President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans have accused Twitter, Facebook and Google of political bias in recent months, with frustrations intensifying in recent weeks. Trump last week said social platforms are "treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful."

Twitter has been repeatedly accused of a practice commonly called "shadow banning," in which the platform de-emphasizes certain accounts in search results. Republicans have claimed conservative accounts were shadow banned; Twitter has repeatedly denied that claim.

