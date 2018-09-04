A new tell-all book authored by famed Watergate journalist Bob Woodward, reported Tuesday by The Washington Post, shows President Donald Trump viciously attacking the top officials in his own administration. But it also shows several of Trump's underlings aren't too fond of their boss, either.

"Fear: Trump in the White House," which is reportedly largely based on interviews with sources inside the Trump administration, finds Trump insulting his Cabinet members and highest-ranking national security officials, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, chief of staff John Kelly, former national security advisor H.R. McMaster and many others.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment on the Post's article about Woodward's book. "Fear" is due to be published Sept. 11.

Read some of the most explosive bits below: