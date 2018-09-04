Nike used Labor Day to reveal a new "Just Do It" ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, with a tagline that read "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

The response from those critical of Nike and Kaepernick was trending on Twitter early Tuesday morning with #NikeBoycott. And there are already videos and photos of people burning and destroying Nike apparel:

There's this idea about what to do with everything being destroyed instead:

