Volatility jumps to kick off September, typically the toughest month for stocks

  • The market’s fear index known as the VIX was up 7 percent in early trading Tuesday.
  • September is usually a bad for stocks and even worse in midterm election years.
  • Topping the list of threats to a market rally are more U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, the Fed raising rates, and midterm elections.
A costumed reveller wearing a mask depicting Munch's famous painting 'The Scream'
Gabriel Bouys | AFP | Getty Images

The market's so-called fear index is ticking up as we enter what's historically been the rockiest month of the year for stocks.

The CBOE Volatility Index, known as the VIX, rose 7.3 percent on Tuesday to just below 14. The index is used to measure expected volatility in the stock market over the next 30 days. A low reading means relative calm in the markets while a higher number shows more uncertainty.

Since 1950, September has been the worst performing month of the year for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. Since 1971 the month been the worst for the Nasdaq and since 1979 the worst for the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000, according to data from "Stock Trader's Almanac."

Technical analyst Andrew Thrasher also pointed to the seasonal downturn in a note to clients this week, and said September "has historically seen more weakness in mid-term election years than non-mid-term years."

The fear index usually moves inverse to the direction of the S&P 500, and U.S. stock index futures dropped Tuesday as trade tensions between the U.S. and key partners increased.

Lately traders have been heavily short the VIX, meaning they are betting against its rise and by extension looking for the stock market to continue its positive run.

Stocks are in their longest bull run since World War II and in August shrugged of worries over a trade war and geopolitical tensions. August's 3 percent S&P gain was the best performance for the month in four years.

Still, the odds that something could jolt the bull run are increasing. Topping the list are the threat of another $200 billion in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, and upcoming U.S. midterm elections. September is also when the Fed is next expected to raise interest rates, and a post-meeting statement and comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could signal how strongly the Fed views its forecast for a December hike.

Jim Paulsen of the Leuthold Group thinks the economy may show signs of topping out soon and that could roil markets.

"Now that the Dog Days of Summer are officially over, we suspect a new narrative may take prominence in the financial
markets," wrote Paulsen in a note to clients Tuesday. "Rather than Presidential tweets, mid-term elections, trade wars, and impeachment proceedings dominating Wall Street discussions, expect the focus to return to the economy. A set of reports hinting at slower economic growth, an inflation spurt, or perhaps a little of both could quickly bring a new era of failing fundamentals."

