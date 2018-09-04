Volatility jumps to kick off September, typically the toughest month for stocks

The market's so-called fear index is ticking up as we enter what's historically been the rockiest month of the year for stocks.

The CBOE Volatility Index, known as the VIX, rose 7.3 percent on Tuesday to just below 14. The index is used to measure expected volatility in the stock market over the next 30 days. A low reading means relative calm in the markets while a higher number shows more uncertainty.

Since 1950, September has been the worst performing month of the year for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. Since 1971 the month been the worst for the Nasdaq and since 1979 the worst for the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000, according to data from "Stock Trader's Almanac."

Technical analyst Andrew Thrasher also pointed to the seasonal downturn in a note to clients this week, and said September "has historically seen more weakness in mid-term election years than non-mid-term years."