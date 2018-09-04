September is historically the worst month of the year for stocks, and futures were mixed this morning on the month's first trading day. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq did post September gains last year for the first time in four years. (CNBC)



* Stocks clinch best August performance in over 4 years despite trade turmoil (CNBC)

Major automakers — with the exception of General Motors (GM) — will report their August sales figures this morning. Analysts surveyed by Edmunds.com expect a 1.2 percent increase in sales compared to a year ago. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) was under pressure in the premarket this morning. Goldman Sachs resumed coverage on the stock with a sell rating. Goldman had removed its rating and price target after saying it was advising Tesla on CEO Elon Musk's go-private proposal, which has since been abandoned. (CNBC)

There are no major earnings reports out this morning. Restoration Hardware parent RH (RH) and human resources software company Workday (WDAY) are out with quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)