White House blasts Bob Woodward's book on Trump:  'Nothing more than fabricated stories'   

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday blasted a new book about President Donald Trump by famed investigative journalist Bob Woodward, calling it "nothing more than fabricated stories, many told by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad."

The forthcoming expose, "Fear: Trump in the White House," says that Trump referred to Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a "traitor," and "mentally retarded," while himself being called an "idiot" by White House chief of staff John Kelly in discussions with associates.

Kelly issued a statement of his own denying that "I ever called the President an idiot."

Kelly is quoted in the book as saying of Trump, "It's pointless to try to convince him of anything. He's gone off the rails. We're in Crazytown. I don't even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I've ever had."

Both Kelly's denial and Sanders' broadside against the Woodward book were released with a list of more than 50 "accomplishments" that the Trump administration says it has achieved since early 2017.

The final item on that list reads "We have begun BUILDING THE WALL. Republicans want STRONG BORDERS and NO CRIME. Democrats want OPEN BORDERS which equals MASSIVE CRIME."

Other accomplishments included: "Cancelled the illegal, anti-coal, so-called Clean Power Plan;" "Obamacare individual mandate penalty GONE;" "Helped win U.S.-Mexico-Canada's united bid for 2026 World Cup;" and "Withdrew the United States from the job-killing Paris Climate Accord."

The statements came after Woodward's newspaper, The Washington Post, published an article detailing highlights of the book, which include claims that Trump administation officials snatched documents off of the president's desk to avoid having him sign them, that Trump compared his first chief of staff, Reince Priebus, to "a little rat," and called for the assassination of Syria's leader.

The article said Woodward's book "reveals a 'nervous breakdown' of Trump's presidency."

In an Aug. 14 phone call between Woodward and Trump, a transcript and recording of which The Post published online Tuesday, Trump complained that "I have another bad book coming out."

"Big deal," Trump added.

He also told Woodward in the 11-minute call that the book would not be accurate, because Trump himself had not been interviewed. Woodward said he had sought a sit-down with Trump through about a half-dozen people, including senior advisor to the president Kellyanne Conway. Trump said he "would've loved" to talk to Woodward, but never received the invites.

"So we're going to have a very inaccurate book, and that's too bad. But I don't blame you entirely," Trump said, despite Woodward's claims that he had tried to contact Trump for months.

Simon & Schuster, the book's publisher, did not immediately reply to CNBC's request for a statement in response to the White House.

Trump in 2013 had implicitly endorsed Woodward's reporting when it was focused on the administration of President Barack Obama.

The full statement by Sanders:

"This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad. While it is not always pretty, and rare that the press actually covers it, President Trump has broken through the bureaucratic process to deliver unprecedented successes for the American people." "Sometimes it is unconventional, but he always gets results. Democrats and their allies in the media understand the President's policies are working and with success like this, no one can beat him in 2020 – not even close."

Kelly's full statement: