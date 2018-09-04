VISIT CNBC.COM

This airline wants to find the hardest working person in America — and give them a free trip to Tahiti

Overwater bungalows in Tahiti
Tahiti Tourisme
Overwater bungalows in Tahiti

The islands of Tahiti in French Polynesia, with crystal clear lagoons, white-sand beaches and over-water bungalows, are expensive — but "the hardest worker in America" will get a free trip.

United Airlines launched Time Off: Tahiti Tuesday in partnership with Project: Time Off, a U.S. Travel association committed to changing the thinking and behavior of Americans about vacation time.

Many Americans work so hard they don't take all their vacation days (52 percent left days on the table last year), so the two companies are rewarding a hard-working person in the U.S. with a dream Tahiti trip. The winner can bring a guest for the all-expenses-paid vacation.

The week-long trip to Tahiti includes three nights' accommodation at the Intercontinental Tahiti Resort and Spa; two nights' accommodation at the Intercontinental Moorea Resort and Spa; and two nights at the Maitai Rangiora.

It also includes all transportation between the islands, local excursions (like island safari tours) and a $2,000 prepaid card to personalize the trip (which can be applied toward food and beverage).

Round trip air travel is also provided. United will fly the winners from their hometown to San Francisco, then they'll fly business class to Tahiti.

Submissions should explain in 300 words or less why the nominee (you or another person) deserves time off in Tahiti.

The entries will be judged by compelling story (how well the story in the entry reflects the nominee's life and excites the judges), relevance to the theme (how well the story focuses on why the nominee is the hardest working person) and originality (how unique the story is), according to United. Project: Time Off will choose the winner.

The contest runs now until September 25 and winners will be selected on or around October 15.

These are the best ways to travel the world for super cheap
