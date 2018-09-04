The islands of Tahiti in French Polynesia, with crystal clear lagoons, white-sand beaches and over-water bungalows, are expensive — but "the hardest worker in America" will get a free trip.

United Airlines launched Time Off: Tahiti Tuesday in partnership with Project: Time Off, a U.S. Travel association committed to changing the thinking and behavior of Americans about vacation time.

Many Americans work so hard they don't take all their vacation days (52 percent left days on the table last year), so the two companies are rewarding a hard-working person in the U.S. with a dream Tahiti trip. The winner can bring a guest for the all-expenses-paid vacation.