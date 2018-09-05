23andMe is gauging interest in a $749 'premium' service that would offer deeper health data

Consumer DNA testing company 23andMe is testing whether users want far more information about their health for a steeper fee, according to several people familiar with the plan.

Some users have been getting notifications in recent weeks about a $749 "premium" service, but reported that nothing happened when they clicked on the link. That's a far more expensive offering than the company's most expensive product, which sells for $199.

Several people reported the change on a Reddit thread, speculating that it might be a mistake.

But a 23andMe spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that it is testing users' interest in a premium service for deeper genomic sequencing, but does not have immediate plans to roll out a product.

23andMe is one of the largest makers of at-home DNA tests, which start at $99. Customers send in a spit sample and receive reports about their ancestry plus some health information, like whether they have a greater risk of developing breast cancer.