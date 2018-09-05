Bayer Q2 net income falls 34.7 percent to $925 million; sales up 8.8 percent on Monsanto

Bayer reported Wednesday an increase of 8.8 percent in sales in the second quarter of the year from a year ago, taking its total group sales to 9.48 billion euros ($ 10.99 billion).

The increase in sales was mainly boosted by its crop science business, where sales rose by 21.4 percent. Bayer said this increase was due to to the recognition of significantly higher provisions for product returns in the prior-year quarter due to high inventory levels in Brazil.

The 8.8 percent increase in second-quarter sales was also supported by the acquisition of Monsanto. The deal received full regulatory approval in June and it allowed the German drugmaker to buy the U.S.-seeds maker for $63 billion. The merger made Bayer and Monsanto the world's largest integrated pesticides and seeds company.

Here are some of the highlights of the second-quarter:

Net income fell 34.7 percent from the previous quarter to 799 million euros.

Depreciation, amortization and impairments dropped slightly from the previous quarter to 666 million euros.

Core earnings per share rose 1.3 percent to 1.54 euros.



Bayer said Wednesday that it expects to pay at least the same dividend as in 2017.

Shares in Bayer seen down 2.2 percent in pre-market trade after results.