Bill Gates shares his 2 best pieces of advice for young people headed back to school

Gates, who famously dropped out of Harvard, is a lifelong learner and despite his own trajectory, thinks, generally, people should in stay in school.

"Although I dropped out of college and got lucky pursuing a career in software, getting a degree is a much surer path to success," Gates wrote on his blog in 2015.

"College graduates are more likely to find a rewarding job, earn higher income, and even, evidence shows, live healthier lives than if they didn't have degrees. They also bring training and skills into America's workforce, helping our economy grow and stay competitive. That benefits everyone," Gates wrote.

Here is the advice for students from Gates. "The sooner you can do these two things, if you don't already, the richer your life will be," he says.