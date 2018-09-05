Cramer Remix: Lululemon still has more room to run   

Lululemon Athletica's late-August earnings blowout — which sent the stock up 13 percent the following day — was "stunning" to witness for CNBC's Jim Cramer.

"We've seen a lot of great retail quarters this earnings season, but LULU puts them all to shame," the "Mad Money" host said Wednesday, comparing the results to "a pitcher throwing a perfect game in baseball."

The most impressive part? Lululemon, which delivered strong results for its digital business, same-store sales, store traffic, male shoppers and China branches, did it all without a CEO at the helm.

"As far as I'm concerned, this team has proven they can do the job without a CEO," Cramer said in a playful nod to Lululemon's newly chosen CEO, Sephora veteran Calvin McDonald.

"Lululemon is firing on all cylinders and I think the stock still has more upside," the "Mad Money" host told investors. "It's not exactly cheap anymore at 37 times next year's earnings estimates, but I think LULU's absolutely worth buying into any weakness like, say, the weakness we had today."