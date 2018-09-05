European markets seen lower amid heightened trade tensions

The FTSE 100 is seen 17 points lower at around 7,440, the CAC is expected to open down around 3 points at 5,339, while the DAX is poised to start 8 points lower at 12,202, according to IG.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, with discussions between Canada and the U.S. expected to resume Wednesday. Both countries are looking to find common ground to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) after the last round of talks ended without a deal.

Meanwhile, investors continued to monitor the threat of fresh U.S. tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. President Donald Trump reportedly said over the weekend that he is prepared to escalate the global trade war as soon as a public comment period ends on Thursday.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, slipped 0.5 percent on Wednesday.

On the data front, the euro area is expected to publish retail sales data for July at around 10:00 a.m. London time.