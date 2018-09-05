Failed Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore sued comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, Showtime Networks and its parent company, CBS, on Wednesday for more than $95 million for allegedly defaming him with a prank "pedophile detector" test on the program, "Who Is America?"

Cohen, posing as an Israeli security official, had waved an electric wand over Moore that he claimed could detect pedophiles during a fake interview for his prank show.

When Cohen waved the machine in front of the former chief justice of Alabama's Supreme Court, it beeped — but remained silent when it was placed near Cohen and another man on the set.

"I've been married for 33 years, I've never had an accusation of such things," Moore said before walking off the set. "If this is an instrument, then it's certainly ... I'm not a pedophile, OK? Maybe Israeli technology hasn't developed properly."

"I support Israel, I don't support this kind of stuff," Moore added.

While campaigning in a special election for an Alabama Senate seat, which Democrat Doug Jones won, Moore came under fire after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct with them decades earlier when they were teenagers.

Moore has vehemently denied the allegations.

Moore's lawsuit against Cohen, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., makes claims for fraud, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The suit says that Moore and his wife were tricked into traveling to Washington by Cohen and his team, who claimed that Moore would appear on an Israeli television network, and that he would receive an award for his strong support of Israel.

Moore's wife, Kayla Moore, is also named as a plaintiff in the case.

After the show aired in July, Moore issued a statement blasting Cohen:

"I am involved in several court cases presently to defend my honor and character against vicious false political attacks by liberals like Cohen. If Showtime airs a defamatory attack on my character, I may very well be involved in another. As for Mr. Cohen, whose art is trickery, deception, and dishonesty, Alabama does not respect cowards who exhibit such traits! It's been a long time since I fought for my country in Vietnam. I'm ready to defend her again!"

Moore's lawyer, Larry Klayman, in a prepared statement releasd Wednesday said, "Judge Moore, a man of great faith, morality and intellect, is one of the finest people I have ever known."

"Sasha Baron Cohen, who is not only low class but also a fraudster, will now, along with Showtime and CBS, be held accountable for his outrageous and false, fraudulent and defamatory conduct which callously did great emotional and other damage to his great man and his wife and family," Klayman said.

CBS referred questions about the lawsuit to a spokeswoman for Showtime.

The Showtime spokeswoman said, "The press has been sent copies of an alleged complaint, yet to our knowledge Showtime has not been served. With that said, we do not comment on pending litigation."

A representative for Cohen did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.