InfoWars boss and far-right media personality Alex Jones ranted in the halls of Congress just before leading executives of social media giants began testimony Wednesday.

The notorious conspiracy monger – who has argued that the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were an "inside job" and that school shootings were staged – blasted lawmakers for not seeking his own testimony to defend himself from "slanderous" accusations that have led to multiple bans online.

"The media ran a hoax and said I said things on Twitter I didn't say," Jones fumed in a tirade aired live on CNBC, referring to one of the social media platforms that has yet to ban InfoWars content or him.

"This is dangerous authoritarianism and they package silencing Americans who are popular and well-spoken," Jones said. "Because what I'm saying is effective, true and popular."

Over the years, Jones cultivated a rabid following among fringe political groups and internet denizens, but he has received more mainstream traction in recent years. Before his recent criticism of the president about Syria airstrikes, Jones and Donald Trump exchanged praise. Trump appeared on Jones' show in December 2015, just as the campaign for the GOP presidential nomination was heating up.

Jones on Wednesday accused the media of trying to getting him removed from more platforms "so I can't respond to lies." His show was effectively banned in recent weeks by Apple, YouTube, Facebook and Spotify.

"Think about this, in America, "Jones said. "I have been unable — this is the 11th hearing which they have had in the last year-and-a-half when I am one of the main focuses where I haven't been called to testify, when they say outrageous, slanderous things."

Jones' jeremiad added to what has been a circus-like atmosphere on Capitol Hill in the past several days, where dozens of people were arrested Tuesday protesting the Senate confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. He spoke outside of the room where Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey were set to begin testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Last week, a judge in Texas rejected Jones' bid to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of defaming the parents of victims of the Sandy Hook school massacre, which Jones has repeatedly claimed was a hoax.