Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has made his first major political donation.

Bezos donated $10 million to the With Honor Fund, a nonpartisan super PAC that helps elect military veterans to office regardless of their party, a Bezos spokesperson confirmed to The Wall Street Journal. The WSJ reports that the With Honor Fund is currently backing 33 candidates — 19 Democrats and 14 republicans — running for the House in this year's midterm elections.

