Take a look inside Ferrari's new $210,000 Portofino

The Portofino has an infotainment system with a high-definition, 10.2-inch central command screen with Apple CarPlay, voice command functionality and front- and rear-parking cameras. The temperature, audio and navigation systems can be controlled by the touch screen. There is a screen display above the glove box that provides performance data for passengers.

There are also some crazy upgrades available. For instance, Ferrari offers three alternate designs for the standard front grill, including a darker black chrome version that will set you back $1,687; or you can get colored floor mats with the Ferrari logo for $1,350.

The Portofino, which officially debuted in Italy in February 2018, began rolling out to U.S. dealerships in May 2018.