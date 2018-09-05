Take a look inside Ferrari's new $210,000 Portofino

Ferrari's new Portofino is the replacement — and upgrade — to the brand's bestselling California T, which debuted 10 years ago. The Portofino starts at $210,000.
Faster, smaller and lighter than the California T, the Portofino (named after the seaside village on the Italian Riviera) has a twin-turbo V8 engine with speeds up to 591 horsepower, going from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds and zero to 124 miles per hour in 10 seconds. The top speed is 198 miles per hour.
The 2+2 (two front seats and two smaller rear seats) hardtop convertible car, with the retractable roof folding down in 14 seconds, is aerodynamic with surfaces that help conduct airflow through headlights, front intakes and fender vents. The car also has a new wind deflector that cuts air flow inside the cabin by 30 percent and reduces noise when the top is down.
The 18-way adjustable electric leather seats are built on a lightweight magnesium structure that allows a thin seatback.
The Portofino has an infotainment system with a high-definition, 10.2-inch central command screen with Apple CarPlay, voice command functionality and front- and rear-parking cameras. The temperature, audio and navigation systems can be controlled by the touch screen. There is a screen display above the glove box that provides performance data for passengers.
There are also some crazy upgrades available. For instance, Ferrari offers three alternate designs for the standard front grill, including a darker black chrome version that will set you back $1,687; or you can get colored floor mats with the Ferrari logo for $1,350.
The Portofino, which officially debuted in Italy in February 2018, began rolling out to U.S. dealerships in May 2018.
The Portofino is classified as a Grand Touring car, meaning designers and engineers emphasized refinement and comfort as much as raw performance.
