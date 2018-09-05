Stocks making the biggest move premarket: HDS, GE, WMT, ANTM, RH & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

HD Supply Holdings – The industrial distributor came in three cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 99 cents per share, with revenue also beating estimates. HD Supply also raised its full year outlook.

General Electric – UBS cut its price target on the stock to $13 per share from $16, primarily due to difficulties faced by GE's Power unit. UBS said GE appears to be losing share in a rapidly declining power market.

Walmart – The retailer is rated "overweight" in resumed coverage at Barclays, which notes that Walmart is now in phase three of what's been so far a successful transformation. Barclays said phase three will see Walmart become more relevant through improving e-commerce and technology capabilities.

Anthem – The health insurer's stock was upgraded to "overweight" from "equal-weight" at Morgan Stanley, which said industry consolidation and drug pricing reform position Anthem for accelerated profit growth.

RH – RH reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.49 per share, above the consensus estimate of $1.75 a share. The Restoration Hardware parent's revenue was below forecasts, however, and comparable-store sales were below estimates, as well. RH also raised its full-year outlook.

Workday – Workday beat estimates by 5 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 31 cents per share. The maker of human resources software's revenue beat Street forecasts and Workday raised its full-year outlook for subscription revenue.

Toyota – The automaker said it would recall a little over one million hybrid models to fix an engine wiring issue. In the US market, 192,000 Prius models produced between June 2015 and May 2018 are affected.

Caterpillar, Agco – The heavy equipment makers are rated "buy" in resumed coverage of the machinery sector at Deutsche Bank, which cites compelling valuations and favorable credit cycle trends.

Boeing – Boeing said its KC-46 mid-air refueling tanker has completed the Federal Aviation Administration certification process.

SS&C Technologies – SS&C is near a deal to buy privately held data sharing platform Intralinks, according to Reuters. The deal would be the financial software company's third major acquisition this year. Intralinks is currently owned by private equity firm Siris Capital Group.

Robert Half – Robert Half was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs in what the firm said is a valuation call. The employment firm's shares have jumped more than 40 percent this year.

Coupa Software – Coupa reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 5 cents per share, compared to the consensus estimate of a 9 cents per share loss. The business software company's revenue beat Street forecasts, as it added new customers such as China's Tencent and market research firm NPD Group.

Caleres – Caleres fell 1 cent a share short of Street forecasts, with adjusted quarterly profit of 59 cents per share. The footwear retailer's revenue was also shy of estimates.

Caesars Entertainment – The stock is rated "buy" in new coverage at Deutsche Bank, which said the stock is at an attractive entry point and that the casino operator has the potential to outperform its peers.

Kellogg – The Centers For Disease Control said 30 more people have reported becoming ill after eating Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal. Kellogg had announced a recall of 1.3 million cases of the cereal in June because of potential Salmonella contamination, but the CDC said the affected cereal is still being sold in some locations.