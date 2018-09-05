Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

DocuSign shares dipped more than 3 percent in the extended session despite a better-than-expected quarterly earnings report. The stock later pared much of those losses. The San Francisco-based company reported earnings of 3 cents per share, higher than the 1 cent per share expected by analysts. DocuSign also beat on the top line, reporting $167 million in revenue compared to the $159.6 million analysts expected. The company gave strong revenue guidance for the third quarter and 2019 fiscal year.

Cloudera shares jumped more than 12 percent during after-hours trading following the release of the company's second-quarter earnings report. The cloud technology company reported a smaller-than-expected loss of 8 cents per share, 7 cents less than Wall Street analysts' estimates. The company also beat on its top line, reporting $110.3 million in revenue compared to the $107.7 million expected by analysts.

AeroVironment stock surged as much as 10 percent during after-hours trading following a second-quarter earnings beat. The technology company earned 85 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates of 29 cents per share. The company attributed 26 cents per share of its earnings to a litigation settlement gain. In February, a jury found that former employees engaged in fraud and awarded punitive damages of more than $2.4 million to the company.

The company also reported $78 million in revenue, beating analysts' estimates of $73.6 million.

MongoDB shares fell over 5 percent in the extended session after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The stock later pared its losses. The software company beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines. MongoDB reported a loss of 41 cents per share compared to the 45 cents per share loss expected by analysts. The company also reported $57.5 million in revenue, higher than the $51.7 million estimated by Wall Street.

However, the company gave mixed guidance for the third quarter and 2019 fiscal year.