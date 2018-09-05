Ride-sharing company Lyft is having a strong year. In addition to a $600 million funding round and reaching a valuation of $15.1 billion, Lyft has landed the No.1 spot on LinkedIn's list of top startups for 2018.

Last year, the company's biggest competitor, Uber, took the top spot. But the ride-sharing company did not make the ranks for this year's list.

For consideration on this year's list, companies needed to be privately-held, seven years or younger and have 50 or more employees. LinkedIn then looked at the activity of its more than 500 million users to factor in employment growth, engagement with employees, and the company's ability to attract the best talent from well-known employers on its top companies list.