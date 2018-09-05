Trump attacks 'gutless' op-ed written by senior administration official claiming to thwart his agenda: 'This is what I have to deal with'

President Donald Trump launched an attack on Wednesday following the publication of an op-ed in The New York Times written by an unnamed senior administration official who claimed to be working with colleagues to thwart the president's agenda.

"We have somebody in what I call the 'failing New York Times' that's talking about he's part of the resistance within the Trump administration," Trump told reporters during a meeting with sheriffs.

"This is what I have to deal with," the president said, calling the op-ed "gutless" and a "disgrace."

The op-ed, which was published online with the headline "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," details efforts by senior government employees who the author said were "working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations."



In response, the president touted his economic record, and said that when he leaves office "all of these phony media outlets will be out of business, folks. They'll be out of business because they'll be nothing to write and nothing of interest."

In a written statement, the White House accused the author of the article of being a "coward" and called on him to resign.

"He is not putting country first, but putting himself and his ego ahead of the will of the American people. This coward should do the right thing and resign," the statement said.

The White House has been beset by leaks since its very first days, earning the fury of the president. Earlier this week, excerpts from a forthcoming book written by Bob Woodward detailed internal conversations among senior White House officials including Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Trump lashed out against the book, calling it a "con on the public." Both Kelly and Mattis said the book's reporting was false.

On Friday, off-the-record comments that Trump had made to Bloomberg concerning trade negotiations with Canada were leaked to the Toronto Star.

"Wow, I made OFF THE RECORD COMMENTS to Bloomberg concerning Canada, and this powerful understanding was BLATANTLY VIOLATED," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter at the time. "Oh well, just more dishonest reporting. I am used to it. At least Canada knows where I stand!"

Bloomberg denied leaking the president's comments.