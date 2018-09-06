This season, players from almost all of the NFL's teams will wear this advanced helmet to protect themselves from head injuries

The NFL ranks this state-of-the-art helmet as the safest in football   

The professional football season officially kicks off Thursday, and with it comes debate about head injuries. One company that's trying to make a difference is Seattle startup Vicis. Vicis makes helmets that it says reduce the severity of head impacts. The Vicis Zero1 helmet's outer shell acts like a car bumper because it flexes on impact and bounces back immediately after.

Vicis says that currently players from 28 NFL teams wear its helmet including names like Russell Wilson, LaMar Miller, Golden Tate and Doug Baldwin.

A recent study of the brains of deceased NFL football players found signs of degenerative brain disease in 99 percent of former players. Though concussions are not totally preventable, the Zero1 beat out all other helmets in both the Virginia Tech Helmet ratings and the NFL/NFPL helmet laboratory performance tests this year.

In May, Vicis was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army to improve its combat helmets.

Each helmet costs $950. The company says it's also working on an youth version.

