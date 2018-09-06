Amazon just announced a new tablet but you don't need to upgrade

Amazon announced a new version of the $80 Fire HD 8 tablet on Thursday.

The new model offers many of the same hardware specs as last year's model, which means you don't need to upgrade if you already own one. Like the 2017 edition, the Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch 1280 x 800 resolution display, a 1.3GHz processor and either 16GB or 32GB of storage.

The new model adds support for hands-free Alexa even when the tablet isn't plugged in, unlike last year's model. That means you can walk around the room and ask Alexa the weather, to start playing a movie, or who won last night's Jets game. It's similar to the way Apple's "Hey Siri" feature works on iPhones and iPads.

Amazon also announced a new Fire HD 8 Kids edition tablet with support for thousands of videos and websites in Spanish.

The Fire HD 8 tablet is available for pre-order on Thursday and ships Oct. 4.